EVMs are robust, tamper-proof: EC 2020-11-10 Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, Election Commission of India on November 10 said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are robust and tamper-proof and the Apex Court upheld the integrity of the machines. “It has been clarified time & again that EVMs are robust & tamper-proof. Supreme Court upheld integrity of EVMs more than once. EC had also offered EVM challenge in 2017. Integrity of EVMs is without any doubt & merits no further clarification,” he said.