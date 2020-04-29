COVID-19: K'taka awaits plasma transfusion trial result

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Apr 29 2020, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 11:40 ist
About: 

Karnataka Medical Education Minister, Dr Sudhakar K stated that world is looking forward to convalescent plasma transfusion as it may help to fight the coronavirus.  “Convalescent plasma transfusion is one of the therapies that medical world is looking forward because a person who had recovered from coronavirus infection would have developed the antibodies for it to fight against the disease,” said Dr Sudhakar K, Karnataka Medical Education Minister. “It is a clinical trial for which ICMR has given permission to various states and Karnataka is one of earlier states to have applied and get the permission. We will make a clinical trial, based on results of the trial, we will scale it up to the efficacy level,” he further added. 
 

