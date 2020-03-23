COVID-19: Little upset with China, says US Prez Trump

Sensex dives almost 3000 points 2020-03-23 Equity benchmark indices dived by 9 per cent during early hours on Monday as governments and businesses adapt to prolonged quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian rupee too dragged further to hit a fresh record low of 76.02 versus Friday's close of 75.19. At 10 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 2,992 points or 10 per cent to 26,924 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 847 points or 9.7 per cent to 7,898. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were deep in the red. Nifty private bank was down by 11.2 per cent, realty by 10.9 per cent, financial service by 10.1 per cent and auto by 9.8 per cent. Reports said the global death toll due to coronavirus exceeded over 14,000 with more than 300,000 infections.