COVID-19 lockdown uncertainty looms over flower vendors

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 11 2020, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 13:16 ist
About: 

Hundreds of small scale flower vendors in Prayagraj are incurring a massive loss. Pinned in hope of a good sale, vendors expressed worries after getting hard hit by reality. Small businesses have been worst hit since the nation went under lockdown. 
 

Comments (+)

Related Videos