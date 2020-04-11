COVID-19 lockdown uncertainty looms over flower vendors

3-yr-old dies as hospital allegedly denies ambulance
A three-year-old child died in Bihar’s Jehanabad on April 10 after hospital authorities allegedly denied ambulance service to child’s father. The father alleged that city’s government hospital denied an ambulance service for the ailing child. Speaking on this, District Magistrate of Jehanabad, Navin Kumar, said that he is not aware of the incident, however, action will be taken if found true. "I am not aware of the incident, however, if such an incident has taken place, action will be taken," said Kumar.