Covid-19: Lucknow Metro prepares for new normal

About:
Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) is set to resume services from September 07 after an interval of over five months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. UPMRC is leaving no stones unturned to keep its promise of providing the safest transport experience amid Covid-19 pandemic. Sanitisation work at metro stations in Lucknow took a pace to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus. Thermal scanning of commuters will be done at the entry gates of each metro station. As per government’s guidelines, stations in containment zones would remain closed.