COVID-19: MHA welcomes WB govt’s decision to cooperate

Covid-19 Daily Update - April 21 2020-04-22 Karnataka records 10 new cases today, 115 families in the President's estate are quarantined and Dr K Sudhakar watches out for the senior citizens in Karnataka. All this and more on the daily update with Akhil and Suraksha. Links: spreadkindness@deccanherald.co.in https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-spread-kindness Full Text: This the daily Covid update from Deccan Herald. On the bulletin today: Karnataka reports 10 new cases of Covid-19… Karnataka has a higher doubling rate of positive cases among all South Indian states and … the state plans to test 5 categories of people, as soon as the rapid antibody tests are cleared. But first, a look at the national numbers. --- As we go into this recording.. It looks like India will soon have close to 20,000 novel coronavirus cases. Almost 15,000 people are active carriers of the virus. Over 3000 patients have recovered since they were first tested and...The country has registered 613 covid-related deaths. ---- The Indian Council of Medical Research has collected more than four lakh forty thousand samples for testing from across the country so far. More than 35,000 samples were collected for testing yesterday ---- The Maharashtra government withdrew the lockdown relaxation order for the entire Mumbai metropolitan region as well as the Pune metropolitan region today after a large number of people stepped out. Mahashtra continues to have the most number of active cases in the country. In Delhi, 115 families living on the Presidential Estate have been quarantined after one person tested positive for Covid-19. Delhi reported 75 cases today, and has over 1,000 active cases so far. Gujarat reported 127 new cases today, Rajasthan 83 and Madhya Pradesh 67. Kerala reported 19 new cases today - a spike compared to the last few days, and Kannur appears to be emerging as a Covid-19 hotspot. Karnataka has moved up to 10th place. --- Karnataka has reported 10 new cases today. With this the number of active cases stands at 272, 8 cases less since yesterday. 5 are in ICU and 129 people have been discharged till date. The state reported one death today. Among the new cases reported today, three are from Kalaburgi and Vijayapura each. All the positive cases from Vijayapura are direct contacts of P-306. Two cases are from the Nanjanagud pharma cluster and secondary contacts of P-52. The remaining two cases are from Dakshina Kannada and Belagavi respectively. P-414, an 80-year-old elderly man died of Covid-19 in Kalaburgi. The deceased who was suffering from Parkinson disease for the past three years was admitted to the hospital due to fever. --- Covid-19 cases in Karnataka show the worst doubling rate in South India. While the cases continue to grow at a slower rate, the number of cases registered during the lockdown have more than doubled. The national average for the doubling rate is 7.5 days. Compared to this, the situation in Karnataka is slightly better, as cases double in 9.2 days. Kerala was the best with a doubling rate of 72.2 days, the health ministry attributes this to the preventive steps taken by the state. --- To understand how COVID-19 is progressing in major cities across India, a joint team from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru to design a city-scale computer simulation. The simulator is a mathematical replica of a city and mimics various interaction spaces such as households, schools, and workplaces. Right now, the simulation of Mumbai and Bengaluru have been carried out and scientists have determined that these two cities are likely to have a second wave of Covid-19 infections after the lockdown is lifted on May 3, unless measures are taken to aggressively trace, localise, isolate Covid-19 cases. For the detailed report, log on to deccanherald.com. --- A survey among migrant workers spread across eight states has revealed that 53% were laid off during the ongoing lockdown announced on March 24th. The study was conducted by Graam Vaani, a social technology company incubated out of IIT-Delhi. Meanwhile, the highest job losses were reported from Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur, one of the major textile hubs of the country, where a “vast majority” reported that they were laid off, followed by Ahmedabad. The survey reached out to 752 respondents across eight states and found that 57% of those who lost their jobs had not been paid their full wages. Most such complaints came in from Ahmedabad and Gurugram. More than 50% workers surveyed wanted to go back to their places of origin and were even willing to pay for their transit. The survey was conducted over a span of 18 days and the responses were divided into two time periods. This was done to understand whether the need for urgent assistance, particularly food had been settled over time. The study found that respondents in the later time period,that is between 8th-14th April, had had a greater demand for urgent assistance, than respondents in the earlier period, 27th March to 7th April. 60% said that they were in urgent need of assistance, mostly food, as they were left with a few resources that would barely last a week. ---- Across the country, many journalists are being tested for the presence of coronavirus, as the press too is regarded as part of the essential services. In Chennai, 25 people from a Tamil News channel have tested positive. On Monday, 53 journalists in Mumbai tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a tweet, Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal agreed to run tests for journalists in the national capital. ---- Among frontline health workers, nineteen nurses and six other paramedical staff members have tested positive for coronavirus in Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic Reportedly, all of them are currently asymptomatic and stable. The hospital screened all of its 1000 staff members after a nurse working in the general ward tested positive for the virus. ---- In news from Karnataka... The state government has identified five categories of people who will be the first to be tested using the rapid antibody test kits. People who continue to be in public contact - like milk vendors, delivery boys, the police force, healthcare workers in Covid hospitals, those in quarantine, and those above 60 with decreased immunity, are considered to be the high-risk category. Testing will begin in five hotspot districts of the state -- Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Chikkabalapur and Belagavi. as soon the Centre clears the rapid antibody tests for use. ---- If you are over 55 and are feeling a little bit off, the Karnataka government may want to test you for COVID-19. Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K has said that if senior citizens with co-morbid conditions are feeling uneasiness, tiredness or even slightest discomfort, the government would take it seriously. He also added that by May 10, the government would like to conduct at least 10,000 RT-PCR tests everyday. Currently, the number stands at 2,300 tests per day. ---- A decision to promote all SSLC students without examinations, has landed the additional commissioner in Dharward in trouble. S Suresh Kumar, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister has issued a notice to Siddalingaiah S Hiremath, for the confusion he has created among students. According to the minister, such decisions were not in the ambit of the additional commissioner, and he has been asked to provide an explanation. The government had earlier cancelled all examinations until further notice. ----- The state cabinet has decided to continue with no change in the lockdown measures, until May 3rd. The cabinet decision supersedes Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s announcement on April 18th that some economic activities will be permitted after April 20th. The Ministry of Home Affairs had announced exhaustive guidelines for the relaxation of the lockdown in a few sectors and had categorically prevented the opening up of other sectors. The state government has said that it will wait for fresh guidelines from the Centre and will take a decision in a few days. For the IT/ BT sector, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayana, has said that the curbs might be relaxed in a week’s time depending on the Covid-19 situation in the state. --- And before we go, With the corona crisis keeping the world under lockdown for extended periods, parents and teachers have had to deal with the uncertainties that the upcoming academic year is going to pose. Most countries have turned towards online learning, the most obvious choice. However, the Indian situation is a little different. A report said that the country’s Internet infrastructure is not yet ready for the paradigm shift to online learning. The report pointed out that low connectivity and signal issues are the most prevailing problems faced by students attending online classes. ---- And finally, in these rather gloomy times, there are still heartwarming stories of kindness to be found. For the latest updates, log on to deccanherald.com.