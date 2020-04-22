COVID-19: MHA welcomes WB govt’s decision to cooperate

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 22 2020, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 16:24 ist
About: 

Home Affairs Ministry Joint Secretary (Women Safety) PS Srivastava said that the Ministry had set up Inter-Ministerial Central Teams- two of them to take stock of the situation regarding COVID-19 in West Bengal since IMCT was not getting support from State. “West Bengal’s Chief Secretary has written a letter to Home Ministry and has assured that they will follow the order under Disaster Management Act and directions of SC. Home Ministry welcomes this decision of West Bengal Government,” she added. 
 

Comments (+)

Related Videos