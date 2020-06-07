COVID-19: Moradabad MLA distributes PPE kits to temple

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Jun 07 2020, 11:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2020, 11:32 ist
About: 

BJP leader and MLA Rajesh Kumar Singh on June 07 distributed PPE kits, face shield to all temple priests in Moradabad constituency to battle COVID-19. Sticker was pasted at the entrance of the temple to maintain the social distance. The Personal Protection Equipment kits consist of goggles, face shield, mask gloves and shoe cover.

