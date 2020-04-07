COVID-19: 'MPs salary cut is a bold decision'

Covid-19 Daily Update - April 6 2020-04-06 It's day 13 of the lockdown and India has reported more than 4000 cases of the novel coronavirus so far. The ICMR has tested close to 90,000 samples so far and is preparing to ramp up its facilities to face an onslaught of cases. The President and the vice-president of India and all the governors have voluntarily donated 30% of their salaries this year to the consolidated fund of India. An ordinance to slash MP salaries by 30% has also been approved by the Union Cabinet. Supply lines for medical equipment from outside India are finally functional. All this and more, in today's Covid-19 bulletin.