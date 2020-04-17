COVID-19: NABARD, SIDBI, NHB get Rs 50-cr credit line

  Apr 17 2020
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 16:43 ist
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced special refinance facilities of Rs 50,000 crore to National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, Small Industries Development Bank of India, and National Housing Bank on April 17. “It has been decided to provide special refinance facilities for an amount of Rs 50,000 crores to National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, Small Industries Development Bank of India, and National Housing Bank to enable them to meet sectoral credit needs,” said RBI Governor. 
 

