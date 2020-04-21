COVID-19: ‘No Mask, No Fuel’ at petrol pumps in Tripura

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 21 2020, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 16:52 ist
About: 

Petrol pumps in Agartala have made it compulsory for their customers to wear a face mask without it they will not sell petrol to them. The decision was made by the petrol pumps after Tripura government made it compulsory to wear face masks in public places to curb the spread of COVID-19. Tripura Petroleum Dealers Association also appreciated the decision and called for replicating the model across the state including LPG and CNG stations. Workers of petrol pumps are also encouraging the commuters to follow social distancing norms during the fuel filling.  The state is doing good as there are only 2 cases of COVID-19 with no deaths recorded. 

Comments (+)

Related Videos