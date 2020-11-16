Covid-19: Places of worship reopen in Maharashtra

About:
Religious places across Maharashtra reopened for devotees to offer prayers on November 16 after several months of closure due to the lockdown imposed in a bid to control the Covid-19 pandemic. However, temples have to follow Covid-19 norms issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Devotees were seen offering prayers at Shri Ganesh Tekdi Temple in Nagpur. Meanwhile, devotees also visited at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune. Maharashtra has 86,470 active cases of coronavirus till now.