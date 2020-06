Fuel prices resume spike in national capital 2020-06-29 Prices of petrol and diesel continue to soar in the national capital. There was no increase in the fuel price on June 28, after which the spike resumed on June 29. Petrol price spiked by Rs. 0.05 to Rs. 80.43 and that of diesel by Rs. 0.13 to Rs. 80.53. Diesel price continue to be ahead of the petrol prices.