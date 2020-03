Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Bhadrak, and Mayurbhanj districts in view of COVID-19 in Odisha.The state reported its first case on Sunday, a student who returned from Italy tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, World Health Organization (WHO) reported 1,67,515 confirmed cases of deadly coronavirus and 6606 deaths globally so far.