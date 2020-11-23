Covid-19 shadows Delhi’s catering business

As winter season has started, the wedding season is also about to commence with it.

The recent capping by Delhi government on the guests from 200 to 50 has hit the catering business badly as many bookings are cancelled and it has adversely affected the revenue of the catering owners.

Only 50 people will now be allowed at marriage functions in the national capital instead of 200 as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on November 18 reverted to the earlier cap on the number of guests in the wake of a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city.

Earlier, Delhi government had on October 31 allowed marriage gatherings of up to 200 persons.