India’s Covid-19 tally reached 94,62,810 on December 1.

A significant dip in new Covid-19 cases was observed and a spike of 31,118 new cases and 482 deaths reported in the last 24 hrs.

Currently, there are 4,35,603 active cases of coronavirus in the country whereas, the total cured cases are 88,89,585 with 41,985 new discharges.