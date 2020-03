Public transport, parks will support ‘Janta Curfew' 2020-03-21 While addressing a press conference in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on March 20, the Municipal Commissioner of Ahmedabad, Vijay Nehra spoke on coronavirus. He said, “On Sunday, all public transport facilities will be shut by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to support initiative of ‘Janta Curfew’. Parks and gardens will also be closed during this initiative.”