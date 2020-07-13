Covid-19: Woman Police Naik in Mumbai helping people

About:
Mumbai Police Naik Rajani Jabare is a front line COVID-19 warrior, who helped many patients, who are suffering from dreadful disease. Rajani is deputed in Bhoiwada Police Station and reaching to people after she gets an emergency call from the control room. Without worrying the infection of COVID-19, Rajani is helping the people. Mumbai is one of the most affected cities of the country which are suffering from COVID-19. Several police personnel got infected of COVID-19 while performing their duties, many also died.