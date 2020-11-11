Covid: CM Gehlot orders administration to be proactive

Reviewing Covid-19 situation through video conferencing, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Rajasthan has emerged as a model state in management of Covid-19 as the efforts taken in the state have garnered praises from across the country as well as abroad. CM emphasised that the next three months could be challenging from Covid point of view due to the festive season, winters and pollution. In such a situation, the district administration, health and other concerned departments in coordination and with full capacity should gear up to deal with Covid-19 as before. The Chief Minister also said that the state has sufficient capacity for testing of Covid-19. More and more tests should be done to detect cases. “Complete transparency is being kept in coronavirus related data. There is no need to hide the actual situation in the state because the Government has done excellent management and there is sufficient number of oxygen and ICU beds, ventilators and other important facilities,” said CM Gehlot. Repeating his pledge of ‘No One Sleeps Hungry’, CM said that the way this pledge was fulfilled during the lockdown, in future too no person should be worried for food grains and ration. He said there will be no shortage of any kind of resources to fight the pandemic.