'Covid vaccination to each citizen national commitment'

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 24 2020, 23:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 23:27 ist
About: 

PM Narendra Modi said, “I urge states to send detailed plans soon on how they plan to take vaccine to lowest levels. It'll help us in making decisions as your experiences are valuable. I hope for your pro-active participation. Vaccine work is ongoing but I request you there should be no carelessness.”

He further said, “This mission of Coronavirus vaccination of each citizen is like a national commitment. Each State and stakeholder has to work as a team to ensure that this mission is systematic, smooth and a sustained effort.”

Related Videos