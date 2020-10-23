Covid vaccine coming within weeks: Trump in Prez debate

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 23 2020, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 14:29 ist
About: 

US President and Republican party's nominee Donald J Trump and Democratic Nominee Joe Biden participated in the final presidential debate ahead of November 3 poll. While answering a question over Covid-19 vaccine, Trump said, “We have a vaccine that’s coming ready; it’s going to be announced within weeks. The military is going to distribute vaccine, I can tell you from personal experience that I was in the hospital, I had it and I got better.” Americans are set to elect a new president on November 3. 

Related Videos