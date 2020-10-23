Covid vaccine coming within weeks: Trump in Prez debate

US Election 2020: I will end this pandemic, says Biden 2020-10-23 While speaking at the final presidential debate ahead of November 3 poll, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said, “We are in a circumstance where the President thus far has no comprehensive plan. I would make sure we move in a direction where people wear masks. Folks, I will take care of this, I will end this, I will make sure we have a plan. The way this president has responded this crisis has been absolutely tragic.”