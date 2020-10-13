Cow dung chip can reduce radiation from phone: RKA

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Oct 13 2020, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 15:21 ist
About: 

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria claimed that radiation chip made of cow dung can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. He said, “Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It's scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It'll safeguard against diseases.”

