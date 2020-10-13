Cow dung chip can reduce radiation from phone: RKA

India sees 55k new Covid-19 cases, lowest since August 2020-10-13 As per the Health Ministry, India is showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the past 5 weeks. After a month, on October 9, active cases fell below 9 lakhs mark and have steadily followed a downward slope. As per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 13 reported a single-day spike of 55,342 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 706 deaths in the same period, pushing the Covid-19 toll in the country to 1,09,856. India’s confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 71,75,881 which include 8,38,729 active infections. More than 62 lakh people have recovered from the virus. 10,73,014 samples tested for Covid-19 yesterday (October 12). Total 8,89,45,107 samples have been tested in the country up to October 12.