CPI(M-L) did well in this alliance in Bihar: Gen secy

  • Nov 12 2020, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2020, 11:23 ist
General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya reacted on his party winning 12 seats in Bihar elections. He said, “We were always present but this time we got more seats. Our performance was good in this alliance”.

