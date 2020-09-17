Cracking MIT is easier, IIT entrance toughest: Topper

About:
Cracking IIT entrance exam is the toughest, believes Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 12th rank holder Chirag Falor from Pune. Despite securing a seat in MIT, Chirag appeared for JEE to gain the experience. Speaking about his experience, Pune student said, “This is the toughest exam, there is not much time to derive formulas. MIT exam is much easier than the JEE advance.” Chirag also shared the schedule while he was preparing for the exam, “The previous preparations of JEE helped me to keep up for the exam.”