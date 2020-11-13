Crowd flouts social distancing norms in TN’s Madurai

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 13 2020, 10:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 10:41 ist
About: 

This is the season of festivals in India and people are rushing to the markets in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai. Ahead of Diwali as people thronged markets to make purchases for the festival, a huge crowd was seen at Vilakkuthoon area flouting social distancing norms. As per MoHFW, Tamil Nadu reported over 2,000 cases on November 12. 

Related Videos