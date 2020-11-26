Cyclone Nivar: Chennai witnesses rain, strong winds

Delhi Chalo protest: Heavy security at Haryana border 2020-11-26 In the wake of farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march, heavy security has been deployed at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) to stop the agitating farmers. Proper barricading is also being done and police are ready to stop the farmers from entering the national capital. Delhi Police have rejected all requests from various farmers’ organisations to hold protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27. Meanwhile, Haryana Police will deploy more than 1,500 security personnel at the Faridabad-Delhi borders. Farmers coming from Ludhiana and other parts of Punjab to Delhi under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union are carrying months’ rations with them. Farmers in Punjab have been staging several protests against the three new farm laws, passed by the central government in September this year. Parliament had passed the three agriculture Bills --The Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Several opposition parties have termed these legislations as anti-farmer.