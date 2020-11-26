Cyclone Nivar: Chennai witnesses rain, strong winds

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 26 2020, 12:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 12:09 ist
About: 

Cyclone Nivar made landfall in Chennai and Puducherry on the late night of November 26 with both the cities witnessing rainfall and strong winds. The Marina beach area in Chennai was almost deserted in view of the cyclone. More than 1 lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu, whereas Puducherry evacuated over 1,000 people.

 

