Cyclone Nivar: 'Must ensure Covid norms are followed'

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross between Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) and Karaikal during midnight on November 25 and the early hours of November 26.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu government, Dr Atulya Misra spoke on Cyclone Nivar. He said, “In relief camps, we need to ensure Covid-19 protocols are followed and masks, sanitizers are available. There is an inventory of 27 items per person which we keep ready, this also includes a dignity kit for women,” he added.