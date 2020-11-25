Cyclone Nivar: Rain lashes parts of Chennai

  Nov 25 2020
  updated: Nov 25 2020
Rain lashed in parts of Chennai on November 25. Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram later this evening. Meenambakkam is a southern neighbourhood of Chennai received 120 mm rainfall from 08:30 am yesterday till 05:30 am today. Cyclonic storm Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards. 

