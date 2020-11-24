Cyclone Nivar: Rainfall causes waterlogging in Chennai

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Nov 24 2020, 23:48 ist
  updated: Nov 24 2020, 23:48 ist
About: 

Chennai is witnessing rainfall on November 24. People are facing problem in commuting as heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in many areas. Earlier, IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall, due to cyclone Nivar, is expected in coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu districts on November 25.

