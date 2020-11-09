DC played very well: Williamson after Qualifier 2 loss

A spirited team performance by the Delhi Capitals handed them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League after defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in Qualifier 2 at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Nov. 8.

“Delhi Capitals played very well today and put a good total on the board. We managed to build a few partnerships in the middle order. Although we are not in the final. we have played well in the last three weeks”, said SRH’s Kane Williamson while addressing a post-match press conference.

The Delhi Capitals will face the Mumbai Indians in the final on Nov. 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.