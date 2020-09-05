Dead bodies kept in open in mortuary in Noida

  • Sep 05 2020, 08:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 09:53 ist
A situation highlighting the lack of basic infrastructure at a hospital in Noida came into light. The bodies were kept in the open on the floor in a Noida hospital mortuary. The old deep freezers were no longer in use and the new ones kept in the hospital premises had not been installed yet. Locals face problems due to inadequate facilities at the hospitals. 
 

