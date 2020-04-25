Deccan Herald Coronavirus Daily Update - April 24

updates

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 25 2020, 06:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 06:29 ist
About: 

Karnataka reported 29 new cases today; Hongasandra and Padarayanapura are emerging as hotspots. Inter-ministerial teams spread out to more cities to monitor the lockdown, and hospitals in Bengaluru find themselves in a fix following ICMR's latest guidelines. All this and more on today's update with Akhil and Suraksha.

