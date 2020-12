'India has lowest per million Covid-19 cases in world' 2020-12-01 Health and Family Welfare Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on December 1 said that India’s average daily Covid-19 positivity rate last week was 3.72% and among all the big nations in the world, cases per million in India (at 211 cases/mn) are the lowest. “Last 7 days trends shows that European nations are witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases,” he said.