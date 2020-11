GDP estimates more encouraging than anticipated: CEA 2020-11-28 India’s GDP contracted 7.5 per cent in 2nd quarter from July to September, a rebound from earlier quarter when GDP contracted by 23.9 per cent. Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) KV Subramanian said GDP estimates are more encouraging than anticipated. “The GDP estimates are more encouraging than what was anticipated by most commentators. Uncertainty in the economic outlook is due to the Covid-19 pandemic and therefore I would urge caution especially given winter months,” Subramanian said.