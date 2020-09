Stubble burning: Delhi to use Bio Decomposer Technique 2020-09-24 Delhi government to adopt ‘Bio Decomposer Technique’ to combat stubble burning.After visiting the 'Pusa Agriculture Institute' on September 24, Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal stated that ‘Bio Decomposer Technique’ which is developed by the institute helps in turning crop stubble into manure. “This technique helps in turning crop stubble into manure. If utilised, it'll enrich the quality of soil and will curb problem of stubble burning,” said Arvind Kejriwal.