Delhi govt bans firecrackers ahead of Diwali

As air quality is continuously deteriorating in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested Delhiites to not burn crackers this Diwali. Locals have welcomed state government’s decision of banning crackers.

One of the residents said, “99.9 per cent it is a good decision.”

Another resident said, “People should avoid bursting crackers as pollution is already too much. But will have to see that how many people follow the guidelines.”

Children also supported the decision and suggested to burn green crackers launched by the government.

A thick layer of smog has covered various parts of the national capital leading to poor visibility. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Air Quality Index is in ‘severe’ category in parts of Delhi.