Delhi govt returns with anti-dengue campaign

Delhi government has re-launched its anti-dengue campaign -‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ on September 06 under which an extensive awareness campaign against dengue and chikungunya will be carried out for 10 weeks.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the campaign from his residence.
Speaking to ANI, Kejriwal said, “It is the breeding season of Dengue mosquitoes, so to protect our family and friends from it, we are launching the '10 hafte 10 baje 10 minute' on every Sunday campaign, like last year.”
“On next 10 Sundays at 10:00 am we will have to take out just 10 minutes to clean plants of our house. Renew the water collected in your houses, with fresh water every week,” Delhi CM added.