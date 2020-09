Kerala gold smuggling case: CPI(M) leader's son probed 2020-09-10 Son of CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Bineesh Kodiyeri left ED office in Kochi after questioning in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case and the Bengaluru drug case. He was summoned by the agency on September 08 to appear before the ED in connection with the two cases.