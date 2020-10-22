Delhi Police organize Commemoration Day Parade

Delhi Police organized a Commemoration Day Parade to pay homage to police personnel who laid down their lives on duty. Parade was held at New Police Lines Ground, Kingsway Camp, Delhi.

S N Shrivastava, Commissioner of Delhi Police, retired police commissioners and serving officers laid wreath at the memorial. On this occasion, Commissioner of Delhi Police read out the names of 11 security personnel of Delhi Police and State and Central Police Organization- who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

In all, 264 police personnel including 11 of Delhi Police were killed in action in their respective forces.