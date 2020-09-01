Delhi reports highest COVID-19 spike in nearly 2 months

After controlling the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital for almost two months, Delhi on September 01 reported a spike of 2,312 cases in the last 24 hours.

This was almost a gain of 1000 cases compared to previous day’s spike of 1358 cases. With this, the number of active cases rose to 15,870. On the other hand, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh continue to remain the worst hit states.

Karnataka on Sep 01 saw a rise of 9058 cases, whereas Andhra reported 10,368 new cases. Interestingly, India on August 31 tested more than 10 lakh samples at 10,16,920.