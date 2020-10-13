Delhi witnesses ‘very poor’ air quality

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Oct 13 2020, 11:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 11:21 ist
About: 

The air quality of national capital once again started to deteriorate as winter approaches. Air quality deteriorates in Delhi with rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 332 in 'very poor' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Delhi residents raised concerns. Delhi Government has launched a campaign ‘Yudh Pradushan ke Virudh’ to combat the problem of air pollution.

