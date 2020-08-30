Delhiites express mixed review on resumed metro service

The Central Government on August 30 announced guidelines for Unlock 4.0. Resumption of metro services was one of the major announcements made by the government.

Metro service will resume across country from September 07. One of the locals said, “Definitely cases are increasing but buses are also moving and comparatively Metro is safer as there are proper checking in places.”

Whereas another local said, “According to me, metro should not open right now as cases have seen a spike from past few days.”