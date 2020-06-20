Delhiites gear up to celebrate ‘International Yoga Day'

Galwan clash: IAF Chief pays tribute to martyred jawans 2020-06-20 The Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria paid tribute to 20 security personnel who lost their lives in Galwan Valley clash. “Please join me in paying tribute to Colonel Santosh Babu and his brave men who made the sacrifice while defending the LAC in Galwan valley. The gallant actions in a highly-challenging situation have demonstrated our resolve to protect India's sovereignty at any cost,” said the IAF Chief. The Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said this at combined graduation parade in Hyderabad.