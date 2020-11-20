Delhiites welcome ‘increased’ fine on not wearing masks

Delhi government is taking strict measures as the city faces the‘ third wave’ of coronavirus.

Due to negligence by several Delhiites, the penalty for not wearing masks in public places has raised from Rs 500 to Rs 2000. People in Delhi welcomed the UT govt's decision.

A local said, “Government is doing this for us. If we don't do our bit, it's wrong.” The other one said, “People used to be without masks in markets. Now, they'll not step out without it.” Delhi reported 7,546 new Covid-19 cases on Nov 19.