Delhi's AQI 'severe' as Punjab farm fires spike

Taking back 1995 case against SP big mistake: Mayawati 2020-10-29 Addressing the media in the national capital on October 29, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said, “I want to disclose that when we decided to contest polls with Samajwadi Party (SP) for Lok Sabha elections in UP, we worked very hard for it from day-1 of our coalition.” “SP chief kept telling SC Mishra that since BSP-SP had joined hands, I should take back my June 02, 1995 case,” she added. “When we saw Samajwadi Party's behaviour towards us after Lok Sabha election results, we realised that we have committed a big mistake by taking back our June 1995 case against them and we shouldn't have joined hands with them. We should have thought bit deeply,” Mayawati further stated.