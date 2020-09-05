Delhi's Covid-19 situation under control: CM Kejriwal

'Sri Lankan oil tanker fire contained, 22 rescued' 2020-09-05 The Indian Coast Guard on September 5 said the fire which engulfed the Sri Lankan oil tanker MT New Diamond has been contained, and will soon be brought under control. The ICG also informed that 22 people have been rescued while one person is missing. Earlier, INS Sahyadri helped in towing the ship 70 km off Sri Lankan coast. Tug Alp Winger is handing over the tow to Tug TTT1 & joining fire-fighting efforts. The Indian Coast Guard, which is also undertaking the joint fire fighting efforts, has also has its ship Ameya reaching the scene today. CG Dornier aircraft to operate from Mattala in PR configuration for any oil spill contingency.