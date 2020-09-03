Demand for wooden toy increases in UP’s Varanasi

Lack of infrastructure is the biggest challenge for wooden toy business in Varanasi. In a bid to make India ‘Atmanirbhar’, wooden toy demands high after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent “Mann ki Baat” mentioned the role of startups and entrepreneurs to develop innovative toys for India. Traders want the electricity rate to be reduced and make Koraiya woods easily available so that they can compete with the global market. Toy industries of Varanasi witness revival in demand for products amidst the campaign for boycotting Chinese products.

