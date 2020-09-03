Deshmukh welcomes PIL filed in favour of Mumbai Police

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Sep 03 2020, 17:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 17:19 ist
About: 

Retired IPS officers filed PIL seeking directions to stop “unfair, malicious and false media campaign” against Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh welcomed the PIL and said, “Maharashtra Police and Mumbai Police have a reputation. Maharashtra Police is compared to Scotland Yard Police. The manner in which Mumbai Police was targeted in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, I welcome the PIL filed by retired IPS officers.”
 

