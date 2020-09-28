Devotees to get home delivery of Prasad in J&K

About:
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) along with Postal Department, has started home delivery of ‘Prasad’ for devotees who can't make to the pilgrimage. Now, devotees can book online Prasad with three packages available. “Booking can be done on our website, three packages available. When a devotee makes booking, puja is performed in their name and prasad is packed. We have made agreement with Postal Department. Prasad is dispatched within 72 hours,” Ramesh Kumar Jangid, CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine was reopened for devotees on August 16.