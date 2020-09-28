Devotees to get home delivery of Prasad in J&K

SSR case: Awaiting CBI's finding, says Anil Deshmukh 2020-09-28 Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh on September 28 said that he’s eagerly waiting to see CBI’s finding in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Deshmukh said, “Sushant Singh Rajput case was being probed by Mumbai Police professionally but it was suddenly handed over to CBI. We too are eagerly waiting to see their finding. People ask did he die by suicide or was he murdered. We're awaiting the probe's result.”