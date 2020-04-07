DH Exclusive with B S Yediyurappa

COVID-19: 'MPs salary cut is a bold decision' 2020-04-07 Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, said that MPs salary cut by 30 percent for a year to make way for more funds to fight coronavirus is a bold decision by the government. “MPs salary cut is a bold and decisive decision. It was the demand of time today. Such a decision should be taken by MPs themselves and one who is in public life as such a crisis did not come before us in recent history,” said Harivansh after central government promulgated an ordinance to cut MPs salary by 30% for a year to combat coronavirus pandemic.