DH Exclusive with B S Yediyurappa

COVID-19: UK PM Boris Johnson shifted to ICU
2020-04-07
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had tested positive for coronavirus last month, was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Monday, UK media reported. Johnson was admitted to a hospital in London on Sunday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “'Hang in there, Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Hope to see you out of hospital and in perfect health very soon.” UK has reported over 50,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus while more than 5000 have succumbed to the deadly virus.