Dharamshala youth collect garbage weekly, set example

Delhi Metro opens: 'Won't have to run after buses now' 2020-09-13 As metro services resumed fully in Delhi from September 12, daily commuters took a sigh of relief as they can avoid running after buses. Passengers were seen boarding the Rajiv Chowk metro station in the morning of September 13. One of the passengers said, “Resumption of Metro service is definitely a relief especially for people who have to travel every day for work. We don't have to run after buses now." Another Commuter said, “Delhi-NCR is paralyzed without metro.” Fully fledged metro services resumed in Delhi from September 12.